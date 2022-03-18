Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 743,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Global Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000.

Shares of RELI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,034. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

