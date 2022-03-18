Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,104. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

