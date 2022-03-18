Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 633,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE:NBR traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $144.67. 5,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

