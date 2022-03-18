Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 4.1%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87. Approximately 1,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.