CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.79

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 357031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

