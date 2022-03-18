SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 122,362 shares.The stock last traded at $207.47 and had previously closed at $203.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.00.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSD. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,550,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.