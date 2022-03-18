CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.43. 49,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,896. The company has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

CBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 118,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,070,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 56,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 55,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

