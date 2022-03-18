Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRRGet Rating) will report $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,564. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

