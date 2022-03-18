Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $100.50

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after buying an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,054,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,278. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $150.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.