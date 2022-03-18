Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,898 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.34. 3,569,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,760,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

