Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

