United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.52.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,017. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

