Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

ANTM stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.41. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

