Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.
Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 18,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $684.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.
In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)
