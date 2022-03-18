Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 18,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $684.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

