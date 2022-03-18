Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 445% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,224 call options.

VWO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.