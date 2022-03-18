Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 445% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,224 call options.

VWO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

