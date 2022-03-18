Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,130. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

