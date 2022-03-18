Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.42. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Boot Barn stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. 13,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $134.50.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

