Polker Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $971,450.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.21 or 0.07031021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.29 or 0.99739037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

