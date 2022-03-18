OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Earnings Results

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ONCS remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.96.
ONCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
