OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Earnings Results

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ONCS remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.96.

ONCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

