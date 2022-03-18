Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Cerner by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Cerner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Cerner by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Cerner by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,491. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

