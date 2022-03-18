NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNGRY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($53.19) to €48.30 ($53.08) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get NN Group alerts:

NNGRY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.44. 92,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,942. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.