Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Down 4.4%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 2,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Monro alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.