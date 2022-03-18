Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 35,425 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,425 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after buying an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $706,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $461,000.

Shares of PWV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 70,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,518. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

