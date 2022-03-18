Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.05. 2,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 62,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $9,472,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $3,791,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

