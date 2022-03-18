Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.07. 36,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,782. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $407.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

