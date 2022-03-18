Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 117,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,158,227 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $23.97.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

