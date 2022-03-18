Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $32.00. Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 21,101 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

