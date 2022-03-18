Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:RNERU remained flat at $$10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,378,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,323,000.

