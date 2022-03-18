Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 131,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 994,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,650. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
