Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $190.79. 40,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day moving average of $208.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

