Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 80,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.