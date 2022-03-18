Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,074. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

