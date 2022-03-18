Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,831. The company has a market cap of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Wireless Telecom Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

