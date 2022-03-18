Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 117,483 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 4,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.