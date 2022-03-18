Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 234,281 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.42. 4,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,421. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57.

