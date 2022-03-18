Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce $13.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.53 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $11.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $57.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.19 million to $63.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.89 million, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $92.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMSI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

