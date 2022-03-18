BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAIGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 22,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAIGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of BigBear.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

Featured Stories

