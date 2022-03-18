BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Announces Earnings Results

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 22,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of BigBear.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

