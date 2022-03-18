Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.59. Bruker also reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,638. Bruker has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

