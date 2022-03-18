Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,320 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 936,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 774,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,875. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

