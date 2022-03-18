Stephanie Buckner Sells 336 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) COO Stephanie Buckner sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $19,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephanie Buckner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Stephanie Buckner sold 81 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $4,856.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.