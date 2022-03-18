Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

