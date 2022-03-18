InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.17

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 8552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.