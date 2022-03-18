Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $204.27 and last traded at $204.27. Approximately 652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average is $227.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,992,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

