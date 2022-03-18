James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Down 4.2%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. 6,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 399,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $779.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

