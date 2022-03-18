JOYY Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 29,272 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,199% compared to the average daily volume of 1,273 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get JOYY alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. 37,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.74. JOYY has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $117.75.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.59%.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.