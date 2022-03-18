VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 318,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,981,742 shares.The stock last traded at $47.25 and had previously closed at $47.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.