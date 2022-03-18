Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jupai by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jupai in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupai in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

