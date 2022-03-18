Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) rose 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 141,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,219,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter valued at $10,240,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 675,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 652,685 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

