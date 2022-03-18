Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 184,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,178. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.57. On average, analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.