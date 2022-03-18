Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.66 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.